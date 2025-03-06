Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.45 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.11). Approximately 4,065,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,049,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.06) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £804.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.86.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

