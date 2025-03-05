Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 628,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.89. The company had a trading volume of 251,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,179. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average of $181.01. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $147.13 and a 12 month high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

