ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Zacks reports. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%.

ARQ Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ARQ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 411,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,049. ARQ has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $208.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get ARQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ARQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.