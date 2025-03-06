CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 191,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

