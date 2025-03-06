Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

IJJ opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

