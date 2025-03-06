Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Get Exagen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exagen by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exagen

Exagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.