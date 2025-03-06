Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Exagen stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exagen by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
