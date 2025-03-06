Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 348.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,926.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $206.64 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.41.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.