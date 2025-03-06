Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.25. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 5,114,851 shares changing hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $340.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

