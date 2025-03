Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Proton Motor Power Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,966,986 shares traded.

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC, through its subsidiary Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (“PM”), a company registered in Germany, has developed and produced a standard hydrogen fuel cell module, integrated with an energy storage system to create an electric fuel cell hybrid system capable of providing power for mobile, stationary and maritime applications.

Proton Motor has identified opportunities to combine batteries with their PEM fuel cell systems, to serve markets where electric fuel cell hybrid systems offer considerable advantages over conventional combustions engines and engine technologies.

The many advantages of Proton Motor’s standard fuel cell model over current commercial alternatives include lower fuel consumption, longer periods between refuelling, shorter refuelling time, consistent levels of power delivery and zero harmful emissions.

Proton Motor’s technology development has been undertaken with the key objectives of multiple applications and volume production.

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC was admitted to trading on AIM on October 31, 2006 with a market capitalisation of £25m.

