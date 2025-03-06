Promus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,592 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,772,000 after purchasing an additional 845,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,382,000 after purchasing an additional 453,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,202,000 after purchasing an additional 287,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

