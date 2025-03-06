SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.61.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $700.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $133,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 168,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,599,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,163.12. This represents a 55.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,693. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in SITE Centers by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in SITE Centers by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

