United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $119.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.