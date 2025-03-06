Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 707,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Zillow Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $1,987,512.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 19.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,098 shares of company stock worth $7,911,237. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

