Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

