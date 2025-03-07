Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $499.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.60 and its 200-day moving average is $527.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays set a $726.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

