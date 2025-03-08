AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,696 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:D opened at $55.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

