Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

