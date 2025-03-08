Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Stellantis by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,210,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,462 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 26.4% during the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after buying an additional 1,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 74.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,340,000 after buying an additional 3,252,492 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,445,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,500 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

NYSE:STLA opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

