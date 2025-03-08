The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 50,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.82 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

