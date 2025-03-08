Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of ROP opened at $588.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

