2,511 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Coordinated Financial Services Inc.

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.09. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.