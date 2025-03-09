AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Releases Earnings Results

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$28.63 and a 12-month high of C$38.02.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AltaGas

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 7,600 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,549.20. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total value of C$418,732.80. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.