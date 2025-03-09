HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BKSY

BlackSky Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at BlackSky Technology

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $305.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.27. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

In other news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $59,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,622.95. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 7,020 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $74,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,830.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $245,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Mithril II GP LP bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at $3,674,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,868,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 2,309.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 289,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 267,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.