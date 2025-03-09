Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after buying an additional 1,596,924 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 560,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,036,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

