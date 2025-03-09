Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.