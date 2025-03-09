Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.82 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 4670926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,035,000 after buying an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after purchasing an additional 198,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

