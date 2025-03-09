Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.63. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $143.53.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

