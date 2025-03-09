Candriam S.C.A. Has $3.61 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

DoorDash stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average is $165.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 659.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $19,363,261.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,110. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 572,062 shares of company stock worth $101,051,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

