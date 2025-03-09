E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 616 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

