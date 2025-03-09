Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after purchasing an additional 115,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 781,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,550.75. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.