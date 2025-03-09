Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 592 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 17.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 11.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $5,288,002.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,577,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,327,084.11. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,984.10. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,093,970 shares of company stock valued at $296,365,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

