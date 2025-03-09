Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

