Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $32.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

SDGR stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

