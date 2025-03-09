Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,824 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 77.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Samsara by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 23.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 100.4% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 376,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $1,015,861.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,530,398.80. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $7,719,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,253,275.70. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,389,912 shares of company stock valued at $65,081,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.