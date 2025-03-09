PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in PG&E by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in PG&E by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PG&E by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG&E

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.