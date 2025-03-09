Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by Yunqi Capital Ltd

Yunqi Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476,800 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 9.9% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yunqi Capital Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 545,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.25. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.1444 dividend. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.