Axis Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,880 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.