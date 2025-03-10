Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $21,282,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $9,919,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $9,476,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,847,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983,784.20. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,673,894. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

