Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 618 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE RL opened at $232.51 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.08 and a 200-day moving average of $221.09. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.