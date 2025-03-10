U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

