Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 3,637 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,650,000 after purchasing an additional 820,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,210,000 after purchasing an additional 588,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,630,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,191,000 after buying an additional 345,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

NEE stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

