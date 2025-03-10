Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 293 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $70.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

