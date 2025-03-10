Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.