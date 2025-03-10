Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,336 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $233.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.70. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

