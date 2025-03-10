Keb Asset Management LLC Invests $336,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,364,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

