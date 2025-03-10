Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 587 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,172 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,146 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,505,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

PACCAR Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $110.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.