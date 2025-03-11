Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $598.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

