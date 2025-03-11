Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.92.

Oracle stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.80. 11,847,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,831,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $393.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.58. Oracle has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

