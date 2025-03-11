Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 215,395 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,395 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.72 and its 200 day moving average is $539.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

