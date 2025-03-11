Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.